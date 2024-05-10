Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Cut by Analyst

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.60.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $183.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.78.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 17.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

