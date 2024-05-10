Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RVLV. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Revolve Group stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

