Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) – BWS Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report released on Monday, May 6th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward H. Mckay bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 66,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,917.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,963 shares of company stock valued at $354,545 in the last three months. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $650,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 51,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

