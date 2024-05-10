Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Lifted by HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SWTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,344,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 196.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 95,694 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 253,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 59,138 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.