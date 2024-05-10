Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million.

STOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,786,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

