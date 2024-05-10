Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,763,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $674,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,732 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 124,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TC Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 49,890.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

