Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for V2X, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:VVX)

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for V2X in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for V2X’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for V2X’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.17 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V2X

V2X Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 0.68. V2X has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.