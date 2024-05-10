Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Cut by William Blair

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for BellRing Brands in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRBR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

BRBR opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after buying an additional 1,379,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 906,559 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after buying an additional 786,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $23,552,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

