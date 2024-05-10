Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Lowered by Analyst

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $196.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.69. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.