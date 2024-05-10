Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Vault in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Vault’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Energy Vault’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.85.

Energy Vault Trading Down 16.1 %

NRGV opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 28.82%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 897,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,339 shares of company stock valued at $123,341. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Energy Vault by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

