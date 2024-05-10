Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Johnson Outdoors Inc. Reduced by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Johnson Outdoors in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $390.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.85%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

