Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Reduced by Analyst

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $204.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $198.01 and a 12-month high of $303.85.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Insider Activity

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,926,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $7,866,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

