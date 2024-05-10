Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,602 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $138.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.08.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.17.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

