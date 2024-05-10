R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Issues Earnings Results

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. R1 RCM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
R1 RCM Price Performance
NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.27 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.
