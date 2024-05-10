R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Issues Earnings Results

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. R1 RCM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.27 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

