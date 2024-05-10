R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up to $12.45

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $13.20. R1 RCM shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 2,070,294 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 247,476 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,401 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

