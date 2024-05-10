Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.110–0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $668.0 million-$678.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.8 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.11) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.31.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RXT

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Shares of RXT opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $438.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.10.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $71,896.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.