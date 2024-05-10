Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $52.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as low as $38.09 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 1860227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

