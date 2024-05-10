Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for goeasy (GSY)

goeasy (TSE: GSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/9/2024 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$192.00 to C$208.00.

5/9/2024 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$200.00.

5/8/2024 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$220.00 to C$230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Colliers Securities from C$200.00 to C$220.00.

4/30/2024 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$183.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$195.00 to C$210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$201.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$200.00 to C$220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$185.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$175.00 to C$200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$179.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. goeasy Ltd. has a one year low of C$100.03 and a one year high of C$192.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$154.75.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. Analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Company insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

