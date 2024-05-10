Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cadre in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Cadre alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Cadre Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. Cadre has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Cadre had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,334,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at $426,472,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cadre by 1,640.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cadre by 49,625.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Cadre by 635.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cadre by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cadre by 56.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.