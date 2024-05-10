Research Analysts Set Expectations for Assertio Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assertio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Assertio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Assertio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.42 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 218.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Assertio by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 61.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

