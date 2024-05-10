Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of America Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.
Bank of America Price Performance
NYSE:BAC opened at $38.29 on Friday. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $299.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of America
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
