Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $15.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $14.88. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $55.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $18.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $16.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $14.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $64.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $70.13 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,986.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,137.12.

NYSE CMG opened at $3,232.97 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,768.64 and a 12-month high of $3,241.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,910.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,505.89. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,914 shares of company stock valued at $46,199,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

