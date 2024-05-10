Reviewing FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN)

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Akanda and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A FitLife Brands 10.05% 27.17% 14.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akanda and FitLife Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $3.94 million 0.21 -$32.28 million N/A N/A FitLife Brands $52.70 million 2.62 $5.30 million $1.08 27.82

Risk & Volatility

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

Akanda has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Akanda and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Akanda on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products. It offers MRC products which includes general health supplements; and natural skincare and beauty products. In addition, it markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, Dr. Tobias, All-Natural Advice, and Maritime Naturals through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

