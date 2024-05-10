Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $15.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 26,483,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 42,291,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

RIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.91.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

