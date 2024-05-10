Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.1 %

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,995,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,413,026 shares of company stock worth $38,927,267 over the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

