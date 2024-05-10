Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.1 %
Robinhood Markets stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.55.
In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,995,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,413,026 shares of company stock worth $38,927,267 over the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
