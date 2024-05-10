Roth Capital Comments on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RVLV. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Stock Down 0.1 %

RVLV stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 452.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Revolve Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.