Roth Capital Comments on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.
Revolve Group Stock Down 0.1 %
RVLV stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15.
Institutional Trading of Revolve Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 452.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Revolve Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
Read More
