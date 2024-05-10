Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $46.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 172.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 485.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

