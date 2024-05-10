Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 78923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 2,764,566 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,560 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,419 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

