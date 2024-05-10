Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

SHLS opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,241,000 after purchasing an additional 225,464 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after buying an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,964 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,502,000 after acquiring an additional 233,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

