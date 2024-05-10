Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Shares Down 0.9%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.

Get Siam Cement Public alerts:

Siam Cement Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Siam Cement Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.