SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF) Trading Down 0%

Shares of SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.12 and last traded at $97.49. Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.53.
SoFi Weekly Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07.
About SoFi Weekly Income ETF
The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Weekly Income ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Weekly Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Weekly Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.