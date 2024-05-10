SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,782,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 40,336 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 252,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $42.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

