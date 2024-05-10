Spire Wealth Management Acquires 8,048 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 644.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Celsius were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 89.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 17.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

CELH stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,045,196 shares of company stock worth $131,499,404. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

