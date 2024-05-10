Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 118.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,495,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,922 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 852,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after acquiring an additional 631,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 49.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,043,000 after purchasing an additional 286,254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 770,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 215,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,266,000 after buying an additional 193,543 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FMX stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $1.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

