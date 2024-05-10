Spire Wealth Management Buys 289 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $188.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.97.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

