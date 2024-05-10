Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,858 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,416 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

