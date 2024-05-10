Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 92.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 69,419 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 261,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 47,179 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 189,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE DAL opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

