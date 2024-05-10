Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $127.25 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

