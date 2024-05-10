Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CX. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

NYSE CX opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

