Spire Wealth Management Has $420,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 125.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

