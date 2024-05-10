Spire Wealth Management Has $473,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECFree Report) by 251.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.2 %

PDEC opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

