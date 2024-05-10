Spire Wealth Management Has $504,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $157.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.25 and a 200-day moving average of $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

