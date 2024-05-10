Spire Wealth Management Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

