Spire Wealth Management Has $641,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 143,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

