Spire Wealth Management Has $676,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Waste Connections by 20.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after buying an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,988,000 after buying an additional 1,281,418 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 35.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,336,000 after buying an additional 631,724 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Waste Connections by 35.8% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,057,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,272,000 after buying an additional 542,586 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 32.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,840,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,054,000 after buying an additional 454,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $166.17 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

