Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWX. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11,914.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $57.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.48 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $753.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

