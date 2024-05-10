Spire Wealth Management Invests $571,000 in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 994,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 679,075 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,465 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $5.93 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULCC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,170,506.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

