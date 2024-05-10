Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,715 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BHP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 924,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,565,000 after purchasing an additional 117,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 998,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

