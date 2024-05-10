Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,044 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.