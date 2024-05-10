Spire Wealth Management Purchases 256 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHG opened at $92.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $66.08 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

